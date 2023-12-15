"Stuart Skinner sold that game": Fans irate at Oilers goaltender's performance against Lightning as Edmonton fail to tie franchise-record streak

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has come under fire from Edmonton Oilers fans for his implosion in a 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place on Thursday. The loss marked an end to the Oilers' eight-game winning streak.

Although the club has had multiple eight-game streaks, another win would have tied their franchise record, which the Oilers have accomplished twice.

On Thursday, Edmonton's lopsided goaltending became one of the biggest takeaways. Stuart Skinner conceded five goals on 22 shots and ended the game with a. 773 SV%.

The 25-year-old goalie conceded a couple of goals in the first period. However, the Edmonton Oilers remained firm and resilient as they rallied for three goals in the second period.

The third period, though, turned out to be a nightmare for Skinner, as he conceded three more goals and was pulled off the net, with the Bolts ending the Oilers' streak with two empty-net goals in the final frame.

Fans were disappointed with the team's performance on the night and pointed their fingers at Stuart Skinner for the loss. One tweeted:

"Skinner sold that game"

Here are some more reactions on X:

The loss also marked an end to Skinner's seven-game winning streak. The 25-year-old netminder is now 11-8-1 with a 2.04 goals-against-average and a .886 SV% this season.

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. The Bolts thwarted the hosts with a comprehensive 7-4 win to end their eight-game winning streak.

The Lightning got off to a quick start, with Steven Stamkos and Tyler Motte giving the visitors a 2-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, it was all about the Edmonton Oilers, as goals from Darnell Nurse, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman orchestrated a brilliant comeback to lead the Bolts 3-2.

In the third period, Stuart Skinner imploded as the Bolts scored five goals, with Stamkos completing his hat-trick and scoring a fourth. Meanwhile, the Oilers managed only one goal as they fell 7-4.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three points, while Bouchard and McDavid notched up two points each for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Stamkos scored four goals, Nikita Kucherov contributed three points, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 53 saves for a .930 SV% for the Bolts' win.

Stuart Skinner could return to action as a starter when the Oilers face the Florida Panthers on Saturday.