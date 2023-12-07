"Sully saying his official goodbye" : Fans speculate agenda of Pittsburgh Penguins closed door meeting after loss to Tampa

In the wake of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, fans are buzzing with speculation about the closed-door meeting that reportedly took place post-game. The defeat seemed to leave a bitter taste for Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe, who expressed concern over the team in a rare critique.

Yohe pointed out a perceived lack of effort, particularly highlighting players who started the season on a good note. He urged for a more impactful performance, emphasizing the need for players to finish checks and make a lasting impression if they aspire to maintain a spot in the NHL.

The cryptic closed-door meeting has left fans on the edge of their seats, wondering about the nature and potential consequences. Speculation is rife regarding the discussions that transpired behind those closed doors. Could it be a stern talking-to from the coaching staff or a players-only session to address team dynamics and commitment?

With the upcoming game against Florida deemed the "last chance saloon" for both the playing and coaching staff, the stakes are high. Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the closed-door meeting, hoping for a resurgence of the Pittsburgh Penguins' competitive spirit and a renewed commitment to success. As the speculation continues, the Penguins face a pivotal moment in their season, and the closed-door meeting may hold the key to their future performance.

Tampa Bay secures 3-1 win over Pittsburgh Penguins in dominant display

The Tampa Bay Lightning's convincing win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena delivered a stellar performance on Wednesday night.

Anthony Cirelli wasted no time, giving the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:56 of the first period. The play unfolded with a precise redirect from the slot, courtesy of a shot by Victor Hedman. Nikita Kucherov contributed to the goal with a secondary assist, extending his remarkable point streak to 11 games and setting a Lightning record with an assist in 11 consecutive games.

Kucherov continued his offensive prowess in the second period, widening the gap to 2-0 at 8:31 with a power-play goal. A perfectly executed one-timer from the right circle, fed by a Hedman pass, showcased the Lightning's dynamic offensive capabilities.

Tanner Jeannot further solidified Tampa Bay's lead, making it 3-0 at 17:04 by capitalizing on a rebound from a shot by Michael Eyssimont.

Despite a late effort by the Penguins' Jake Guentzel, who scored at 19:07 in the third period, the Lightning secured the 3-1 final score. Guentzel's shot found the net after a misplayed puck behind the Lightning net by goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

With this commanding win, the Lightning (12-10-5) now head out on a five-game road trip, starting against the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) face a challenging period, having suffered their third consecutive loss after falling to the Philadelphia Flyers in back-to-back games.