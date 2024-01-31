"Super Bowl caliber ad" - NHL fans react to Connor McDavid commercial for BodyArmor featuring a special surprise

In a recent commercial for BodyArmor, NHL superstar Connor McDavid took fans by surprise by featuring two unexpected guests, Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, hosts of the popular Spittin Chiclets podcast. The commercial, shared by Spittin Chiclets on social media, sparked a wave of reactions from the NHL community.

"@cmcdavid97 has recruited some unexpected members to join him on Team @DrinkBODYARMOR."

NHL fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the ad. One enthusiastic supporter described it as:

"Super Bowl caliber ad."

Another fan humorously remarked,

"A rock has more emotion than McDavid. Love it."

The commercial also prompted a lighthearted comment about McDavid's potential career options, with a fan jokingly saying,

"Well if hockey doesn’t work out, at least Connor can fall back on acting."

As fans continue to share their reactions across social media platforms, McDavid's BodyArmor commercial has successfully added a touch of surprise and entertainment to the NHL community.

Connor McDavid signs major endorsement deal with BodyArmor

NHL superstar Connor McDavid has recently signed a multiyear endorsement deal with sports drink brand BodyArmor, a significant move for the company as it expands its presence in the Canadian market.

McDavid, a three-time NHL MVP and upcoming captain at the All-Star festivities in Toronto, joined other high-profile athletes associated with BodyArmor.

McDavid expressed his enthusiasm for the brand, stating,

"I love what the brand represents, Obviously, I’m really passionate about my sport and passionate about what I put into my body. I feel that BodyArmor was a no-brainer."

Fully controlled by Coca-Cola for the past two years, BodyArmor has yet to venture into the Canadian market, where it wants to get on a strong footing. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is the first Canadian athlete to secure a deal with BodyArmor.

Interestingly, the history of the company’s activity in sports nutrition endorsements goes back to McDavid’s early career, during which he endorsed the Canadian brand BioSteel in 2014. But, the sudden bankruptcy filing of BioSteel in September raised questions about its relationship with the NHL, leaving uncertainties regarding McDavid's role in the brand's marketing.

Notwithstanding the setback in BioSteel, BodyArmor finds greener pastures in the form of using Connor McDavid’s popularity to sell its products.

It is amongst some of the biggest sports associations around the world, with a wide selection of athletes who will use McDavid in large campaigns across national platforms, including retail, out-of-house advertising, digital and social media activations.