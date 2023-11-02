"Surprised it took this long": Pierre Dorion's firing as Senators GM leaves fans unfazed

On Wednesday, the Ottawa Senators parted ways with general manager Pierre Dorion, leaving fans unfazed. This came hours after the NHL announced that the Sens would have to forfeit a first-round draft pick, following the invalidation trade involving Evgenii Dadonov in 2021.

Michael Andlaeur, who took over the ownership of the Senators two months ago, made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday and named the president of hockey operations, Steve Staious, as the team's new interim general manager.

The Sens fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on the firing of Pierre Dorion. One fan tweeted:

"Not surprised, just surprised it took this long."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This was the second blow for the Ottawa Senators this season. Last week, forward Shane Pinto was handed a 41-game suspension after being found guilty of violating the league's gambling policy.

On Wednesday, the Senators suffered another blow as the NHL said that the club would need to forfeit a first-round draft pick in the 2024, 2025, or 2026 NHL Drafts, following a botched trade involving Evgenii Dadonov in 2021.

Dadonov currently plays for the Dallas Stars and was with the Senators during the 2020-21 season. After playing in 55 games for the team, he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in the same year.

A year later, in 2022, when the Golden Knights attempted to trade him to the Anaheim Ducks, the trade was invalidated by the NHL as the Sens failed to inform the team about his 10-team no-trade list, which also involved the Ducks.

How long did Pierre Dorion serve as Ottawa Senators GM?

Pierre Dorion began his career as an amateur scout, worked with the Montreal Canadiens for eleven years, and also with the New York Rangers.

Following his stints with the Canadiens and the Blue Shirts, Dorion joined the Senators in 2007 and was designated as a chief amateur scout. Seven years later, he, along with Randy Lee, was announced as the club's interim general manager.

In 2016, after Bryan Murray stepped down as the Senators' GM, Pierre Dorion was announced as his successor. He was the eighth GM in the franchise's history and served for eight years before being fired in 2023.