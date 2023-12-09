"Suspend him until the end of the year": Brendan Smith's $2,846 maximum fine for his dangerous trip on Kraken's Devin Shore leaves fans puzzled

In a recent announcement by the NHL's Department of Player Safety, New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith has been fined $2,865 for a trip on Seattle Kraken forward Devin Shore during Thursday's game. This fine represents the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, highlighting the severity of Smith's actions on the ice.

This incident comes just a week after Smith received a two-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Nov. 30. Notably, Konecny was also fined $5,000 for his role in the altercation, shedding light on the physical nature of the game.

The decision to impose the maximum fine on Smith has left fans puzzled, as they grapple with the perceived inconsistency in the league's disciplinary actions. The consecutive penalties for Smith raise questions about player safety and the effectiveness of the league's disciplinary measures:

With the NHL striving to maintain a balance between physicality and safety on the ice, the recent string of incidents involving Brendan Smith has reignited the ongoing debate about the appropriate consequences for dangerous plays. As fans await further clarification from the league, the spotlight remains on the need for consistent enforcement of player safety regulations to ensure a fair and secure playing environment for all.

Brendan Smith's Versatility Shines: Making an impact on the New Jersey Devils' 2023 season

Brendan Smith's 2023 season with the New Jersey Devils has seen him navigate various roles on the ice. In 22 games, the versatile player has yet to find the back of the net but has contributed with two assists. Known for his adaptability, Smith has seamlessly transitioned between playing as a defenseman and a forward throughout his career, showcasing his flexibility and value to different teams.

Since entering the NHL in the 2011-12 season, Smith's journey has been marked by changes in positions and team affiliations. Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2007, he spent several seasons with the organization before being traded to the New York Rangers in 2017. Despite facing challenges, including a stint in the AHL and a season-ending hand injury, Smith revitalized his career under coach David Quinn with the Rangers.

His 2018-19 season saw him play as a forward and a defenseman, contributing 13 points in 63 games. The following season, he shifted predominantly to a forward role but returned as a full-time defenseman in 2019-20. After a brief stint with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, Smith signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the New Jersey Devils in 2022.