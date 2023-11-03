"Suspension incoming" "What's the problem here": No penalty called on Brad Marchand's boarding leading to Timothy Liljegren exit leavs fans divided

In a recent clash between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, an incident involving Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren has ignited a debate among fans. Near the end of the first period, the two players engaged in a foot race near the boards, resulting in Liljegren crashing awkwardly and leaving the game, never returning. Notably, Brad Marchand escaped without a penalty.

While Brad Marchand is renowned as one of the NHL's top forwards, he has also earned a reputation as a pest. Many fans are now calling for him to face a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for a potential slew-foot on the play, raising questions about the consistency of officiating.

Expand Tweet

This incident has sparked controversy, as some argue that it was a dangerous play deserving of a penalty, while others maintain that it was an unfortunate but unintentional collision. The lack of a penalty call has intensified the debate and left fans divided:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hockey fans, whether Maple Leafs or Bruins supporters, can hope for transparency and consistency in officiating to ensure the safety of the players and the integrity of the game.

Wes McCauley's controversial role with no call on Brad Marchand in Leafs' games

Wes McCauley, a name that often stirs controversy among Toronto Maple Leafs fans, once again found himself under the spotlight. The incident in question revolved around Bruins' captain Brad Marchand and Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren.

McCuley's role in this controversy isn't new, as he has previously officiated games that have raised eyebrows in the Leafs community. One such instance was Game 1 of the Maple Leafs-Lightning first-round series last spring, where Michael Bunting was slapped with a three-game suspension for an illegal hit on Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak. Prior to that, head coach Sheldon Keefe was handed a $25,000 fine for his conduct towards an official, specifically McCauley, during a game against the St. Louis Blues.

What further complicates McCauley's history with the Leafs is his familial connection to David Frost, who has a contentious history with Keefe. Keefe testified against Frost in court, adding another layer of intrigue.

While some may speculate that the Leafs have faced unfavorable outcomes in games where McCauley has officiated, the verdict ultimately falls to the NHL Department of Player Safety. As this latest incident unfolds, fans are left to ponder the role of Wes McCauley in the ongoing saga of controversy surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.