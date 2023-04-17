The announcement of the Calgary Flames parting ways with general manager Brad Treliving has sparked a range of reactions from fans on Twitter.

The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving reached an agreement to part ways on Monday. Although Treliving had previously been offered a contract extension, it was ultimately decided by both parties to move in separate directions.

Some fans were disappointed to see Treliving go. They highlighted his team's success during his tenure with the Flames, which included five playoff appearances and two Pacific Division titles.

"Treliving made the best of a terrible situation with both 13 and 19 wanting out in the same summer. He is not a bad GM by any stretch. He will find gainful employment somewhere soon."

Another fan also believes that Treliving was not the problem. He expressed his frustration at the franchise's decision to move on from him, saying:

"Treliving was not the problem. Frustrated to see him go… not sure we could have do better & it certainly doesn’t solve the problem at hand."

Twitter user @borbandy shared his thoughts on why the Calgary Flames failed this season:

"The fact the Flames chose the coach over the GM says alot about why they failed this year to begin with. Poor choice after I thought Treliving did a good job replacing players lost to FA. Not his fault they were mediocre. And that Markstom was a tire fire 3/4 of the year."

One of the Calgary Flames' fan was critical of Treliving's performance and called him a mistake.

Others were more critical of Treliving, calling him one of the biggest problems with the team this season. His aggression stems from the Flames narrowly missing the playoffs despite high expectations following a busy offseason:

"IMO Sutter was Treliving's biggest mistake, and the biggest problem with the team. Treliving's time was up but Sutter staying is a wonderful mistake."

As the Flames begin their search for a new GM, fans are eagerly awaiting who will take over and the changes that they will bring to the organization.

One thing is certain - the Calgary Flames will need to make some changes if they hope to compete for a playoff spot next season. Fans will be watching closely to see what the future holds for their team.

