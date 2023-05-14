Sweden vs Austria: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The IIHF World Championship continues to deliver thrilling hockey games, and the upcoming match-up between Sweden and Austria promises to be no exception.

Hockey fans worldwide will be tuning in to watch the two European powerhouses battle it out on the ice in what promises to be a captivating game. Let's have a look at the match details, streaming options and more:

Sweden vs Austria: Match Details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 14, 2023, at 7:20 pm Sweden and Austria time at the Nokia Arena. With both teams fighting for a coveted spot in the standings, the stakes are high, and the action on the ice is sure to be thrilling.

Sweden vs Austria: Streaming Options

Fans in Austria can catch the game on ORF TV, which will also broadcast the game on the radio. Meanwhile, Swedish fans can tune in to SVT Sweden to watch the game on TV, with a live stream also available on Aftonbladet and Expressen's websites.

For viewers in North America, the 2023 IIHF World Championship, including select pool play games, Team USA games, and both semifinals and medal games, will be broadcast on TSN and NHL Network. Cord-cutters can stream NHL Network on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Sweden vs Austria Preview: Can the Eagles overcome the odds against formidable foes?

As Sweden and Austria prepare to face each other in their upcoming IIHF World Championship game, the head-to-head numbers do not bode well for the Eagles.

The Swedes have won all nine of their previous meetings against Austria, including victories in the Euro Hockey Tour and the World Cup last year. However, the underdogs will look to defy the odds and cause an upset against their formidable opponents.

Sweden enters the game as one of the main favorites to win the tournament, having started their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Germany. The team's victory was secured by a lone goal from Oscar Lindbergh. The Swedes will hope for a more convincing performance against Austria.

Meanwhile, Austria suffered a disappointing start to their campaign with a 2-1 loss to France. Although they equalised in the third period, the Eagles were eventually unable to prevent the French from scoring the winner in overtime. Despite their underdog status, Austria will be determined to give a good account of themselves against Sweden and show that they are capable of competing at this level.

