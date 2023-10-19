Swiftie Trevor Zegras had a pretty straight response when asked about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating. The young American professional ice hockey center for the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL showed his love for Taylor Swift in a light-hearted and candid moment that captured the attention of fans and the media.

It all began with a tweet from B/R Open Ice, a Twitter account known for its hockey-related content. The tweet read:

"Noted Swiftie Trevor Zegras does not have much to say about Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce 🤣"

Apparently, Trevor Zegras said:

"No Thoughts"

This tweet hinted at the fact that Zegras had nothing to say as he didn't wanna speak on the rumored relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

However, it wasn't just a casual tweet that brought Zegras into the spotlight. What he said, was previously captioned by Sportsnet, a prominent sports news platform, when they previously shared a video on its Instagram page. In the video, Trevor Zegras can be seen sitting on the bench during a game. What made this moment so entertaining was the fact that he was enthusiastically lip-syncing to a Taylor Swift song playing in the background.

Sportsnet captioned the post:

"No thoughts, just Trevor Zegras singing Taylor Swift on the bench."

The video then went viral, gaining the attention of both hockey and music fans.

Whether or not Zegras has any thoughts on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce remains a mystery. But one thing is clear – he has a passion for Swift's music.

Trevor Zegras' achievements in international competitions

Originating from Bedford, New York, Zegras possesses an impressive track record in international ice hockey. He proudly represented Team USA in a variety of prestigious competitions, including the World Junior Championships in both 2020 and 2021, the 2019 U-18 World Championship where he secured a bronze medal, and the 2017 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, where he claimed a gold medal.

Zegras etched his name in the annals of history by earning the title of Most Valuable Player at the 2021 World Junior Championship. He delivered a remarkable performance with 18 points in seven games, sharing records for points and assists in the tournament, a feat matched only by the legendary Jordan Schroeder.