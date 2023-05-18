Switzerland vs Slovakia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As these two hockey powerhouses go head-to-head, fans across Switzerland and Slovakia will be eagerly cheering on their teams, hoping for a captivating showdown.

With the stakes high and the passion unmatched, this Group B encounter at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is set to be a must-watch event for all ice hockey enthusiasts.

Switzerland vs Slovakia: Match details

Taking place on May 18, 2023, at the illustrious Arena Riga, this game promises to deliver an intense battle on the ice. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:20 PM local time, giving fans in both Switzerland and Slovakia an afternoon for the hockey action.

Switzerland vs Slovakia: Streaming options

Swiss fans have several options to catch the game live on their screens. They can tune in to SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF, or Mysports, all of which will be broadcasting the game. For those who prefer the convenience of online streaming, Blick.ch offers live streaming options, allowing fans to enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes.

Slovakian fans eagerly awaiting this clash can tune in to RTVS Slovakia to catch all the excitement. Additionally, Slovak Radio will provide radio coverage for those who prefer to follow the game through live audio commentary. Sport.sk is another great option for Slovakian viewers, as they will be broadcasting the game live, ensuring that no fan misses out on the exhilarating moments.

So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to witness the excitement unfold as Switzerland takes on Slovakia in a clash of skill, strategy, and determination at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Switzerland vs Slovakia: Game Preview

As we delve into this game preview, it becomes evident that the head-to-head statistics guarantee an intriguing battle. Switzerland holds the upper hand with 23 victories against Slovakia's 14. However, it is worth noting that Slovakia has emerged victorious in their two recent friendly encounters earlier this year, winning 2-0 and 3-2.

Switzerland enters the game on a high note, having dominated their group with an impeccable record. The Swiss team, known as the "Crusaders," have collected maximum points after three rounds, notching impressive victories over Norway (3-0), Kazakhstan (5-0), and Slovenia (7-0).

With a perfect defensive record and a strong offensive presence, led by players like Marco Miranda, Gaetan Has, and Denis Malgin, who have already accumulated four points each, Switzerland aims to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Slovakia has faced a tougher challenge in the tournament. They have experienced mixed results, falling short against formidable opponents like Canada and the Czech Republic.

Despite a close shootout loss to Canada (1-2) and a narrow defeat to the Czechs (2-3), Slovakia managed to secure their sole victory against the tournament's host, Lithuania (2-1). With four points on the board, Slovakia currently occupies the fifth spot in the standings, positioning themselves for a place in the quarterfinals.

As we approach the highly anticipated Switzerland vs Slovakia clash, sportsbooks consider Switzerland as the clear favorites. However, it is worth considering the potential of an upset, as Slovakia has proven themselves against strong opponents.

The Swiss team's impressive defensive record may be tested by the Tatra Knights, who possess the ability to breach their opponents' defense. It is reasonable to expect Slovakia to score at least twice in this encounter, making for an exciting and closely contested game.

