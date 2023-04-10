T.J. Oshie injury update: Timeline of Washington Capitals veteran's recovery and expected return date

The season is over for Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie due to an upper-body injury and any hopes of him returning have been dashed by coach Laviolette's announcement.

How did T.J. Oshie get injured?

.Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie incurred his injury during Wahington's match against Tampa Bay on March 30th. He spent 6:07 on the ice and finished with a minus-1 rating and a shot. In each of his previous three games and five of his last six appearances, he failed to record a point.

According to coach Peter Laviolette's Monday announcement, Oshie will miss the final three games this week. The Capitals missed the postseason. The last time Oshie played was on March 30.

T.J. Oshie will end up missing 24 games in total this season as a result of illness and injuries. Over the past two seasons, the 36-year-old has missed 62 of 164 games due to a variety of injuries that have taken a toll on his physique.

Oshie's contract has two more years to run. His season cap hit was $5.75 million.

T.J Oshie's season so far

T.J. Oshie totals 35 points in 58 games as he completes his 15th NHL season (19 goals, 16 assists). Asked whether Oshie needed surgery for his injuries, Laviolette said he was unsure.

Oshie has 958 games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and the Capitals and has 670 points (290 goals, 380 assists) and 497 penalty minutes. The team is facing many injuries other than T.J. Oshie's. Their season being practically over has come as a blessing for them.

The Washington Capitals have many on the injury list

Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals

Carl Hagelin underwent left hip resurfacing surgery and is sidelined indefinitely. Hagelin had hip surgery as well on October 10 and hasn't played at all this year.

The Capitals stated that his recovery from the most recent treatment of his hip would be a "lengthy recovery process," but did not specify a timeline. The 2021–22 season saw the 34-year-old register three goals and 14 points in 53 games while averaging 14:14 in ice time.

Connor Brown is another player on the injury list. As of March 10th, 2023, Brown underwent surgery on October 17 after suffering an ACL tear. He is now about five months out.

The 29-year-old is anticipated to be ready for training camp in time, and if his recovery continues to go well, NHL teams may show interest after he recovers from his injury.

Poll : 0 votes