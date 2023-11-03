T.J. Oshie reveals emotional reason behind wearing neck guard

Following Adam Johnson's tragic death on Saturday, Washington's forward T.J. Oshie took an exemplary step by entering the ice against the New York Islanders on Thursday with the neck guard.

That made Oshie the first player in the league this season to play while wearing a neck safety guard. When asked about the same, Oshie responded with an emotional message:

"I made my choice for my kids. I want to stick around for 'em," he said simply." (via The Hockey News)

The 36-year-old also revealed that wearing the safety gear in the first game went well for him and didn't cause him too much distraction.

Moreover, while wearing the safety neck guard, Oshie also said that the step would send a positive message to younger players and, most importantly, his fellow NHL players about safety precautions.

Notably, the safety neck guard worn by Oshie during the game is provided by his own company, Warroad, which is renownd for producing safety gear and apparel with cut-resistant technology.

One of the most concerning aspects of the fast-paced sport of hockey is player safety. Following the tragic skate blade-to-neck incident that cost the life of the talented Adam Johnson, many teams and hockey players are starting to take safety precautions seriously.

With T.J. Oshie taking a notable step in safety precautions, many NHL players could follow suit.

How has T.J. Oshie fared with the Washington Capitals this season?

Minnesota Wild vs Washington Capitals

Oshie is in his 16th season in the NHL. He's had one point in nine games with 23 shots on goal and averaged 18:21 ice time for the Caps. Last season, the 36-year-old veteran played 58 games and notched up 35 points through 19 goals and 16 assists.

T.J. Oshie was drafted No. 24 overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2005 draft. After seven years with the Blues, he joined the Capitals in the 2015-16 season and has been with them for the last nine years.

The winger has two years remaining in his $46 million contract signed with the Capitals in 2014. Following the 2024-25 season, Oshie will become a UFA. He has played 996 career games, scoring 671 points (290 goals and 381 assists).