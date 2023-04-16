The Buffalo Sabres have been on the outside looking in for the playoffs for the past 12 seasons, but this year was different. The Sabres missed the postseason by just two points, and now the players are hungry to make it to the playoffs next season.

Sabres center Tage Thompson said:

“Do you let it fuel you or do you let it overcome you and kind of be your downfall? I think that’s something that at some point throughout the season we let be our downfall, and sometimes we were on the right side of it."

He added:

"I think that was a good learning lesson for us moving forward, especially now that we’re going to be, I think, in (the) playoffs every year from now on.”

(Source: The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn)

The Sabres players are determined to use this season as a learning experience and a stepping stone to future success. They know that making the playoffs won't be easy, but they are ready to put in the work and make the necessary adjustments to get there.

Buffalo Sabres players are aware of the playoffs now

The Buffalo Sabres are now aware of the challenging nature of making it to the playoffs. That is the reason why they had to participate in crucial games in the last two months. It helped them understand the obstacles they would face and the hockey tactics they need to employ in order to secure a spot in the playoffs.

After struggling through a poor stretch of 2-8-2 games, including a lopsided loss to Nashville. The Buffalo Sabres were able to bounce back with a closely contested 5-4 win against the Devils, followed by a shutout victory over the Islanders. It helped them go 9-2-1 in their final 12 games.

This late-season push allowed them to understand the challenges they will face and the type of hockey they must play to qualify for the playoffs in the future.

Poll : 0 votes