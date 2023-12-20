Tage Thompson gets candid about his thoughts on head coach Don Granato as "Fire Granato" chants echo at Sabres home arena

The Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a precarious position as the 2023 NHL season unfolds. With a disappointing 13-17-3 start and the recent 9-4 loss to the last-placed Columbus Blue Jackets, frustration among fans have reached a boiling point. The discontent was palpable at the Sabres' home arena, with chants urging the firing of head coach Don Granato echoing through the venue.

As the team grapples with the weight of unmet expectations after narrowly missing the playoffs the previous season, the spotlight has shifted to the coaching staff, particularly Don Granato. In the wake of the disheartening defeat, it seems the pressure on Granato has intensified, and the calls for his dismissal have grown louder.

Captain Kyle Okposo, however, emerged as a staunch defender of his head coach. Okposo, addressing the criticism, made it clear that he would not entertain any negative remarks about Granato.

According to Lance Lysowski, Okposo asserted:

"I'm not gonna sit here and bash the coaches, I'm not gonna talk about us quitting. I'm not gonna talk about Donnie and us not listening. That's not right. Donnie has our full support. We are gonna play hard for Donnie and that's it."

Despite the turbulent situation, Okposo expressed unwavering support for Granato and emphasized the players' commitment to playing hard under his guidance.

Tage Thompson, a key forward for the Sabres, echoed Okposo's sentiments, shedding light on the dynamics between the coaching staff and the players.

Thompson acknowledged the limitations coaches face, emphasizing that Granato can only do so much in terms of strategizing and conveying the game plan. According to Thompson, accountability lies with the players, and it is their responsibility to execute on the ice:

“He can only do so much. … He can draw the system on the boards and if he sends guys over the boards and they don’t do their jobs, then it’s not on him. It’s on us. Everyone in this room knows that and we have to take accountability for that.”

Expand Tweet

Don Granato, now in his fourth season as the Sabres head coach, has witnessed both growth and challenges during his tenure. While overseeing the development of core young players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, Granato has faced criticism for the team's overall record—a less-than-ideal 96-105-24.

Columbus Blue Jackets' dominant 9-4 victory over Buffalo Sabres

The Columbus Blue Jackets dominated the Buffalo Sabres in a 9-4 victory, sparked by a four-goal first period, including strikes from Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Fantilli. Kirill Marchenko's goal solidified their 3-1 lead.

The second period featured Marchenko's lightning-fast hat trick, extending the lead to 7-1, while Buffalo's Kyle Okposo scored a late goal. The third period saw additional goals from Tage Thomson and Dylan Cozens, but Columbus sealed the win with goals from Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson.

Marchenko's hat-trick and Gaudreau's three-point performance highlighted the Blue Jackets' emphatic triumph, leaving the Sabres grappling with a challenging defeat.