Tage Thompson injury update: Sabres GM's latest thoughts on $49,999,999 center's return

Buffalo Sabres' center Tage Thompson, who suffered a hand or wrist injury blocking a shot on November 14, has been the focus of recent updates by General Manager Kevyn Adams.

According to Adams, Thompson underwent additional imaging and is in good condition. Despite missing six games, Thompson's official status remains unchanged from week to week. The Sabres anticipate his return within a timeframe of less than two months, with Adams expressing hope for a swifter recovery.

The 26-year-old center, under a substantial 7-year, $49,999,999 contract, has been a pivotal player for the Sabres. The deal includes a $2,000,000 signing bonus and an annual average salary of $7,142,857.

For the 2023-24 season, Thompson is set to earn a base salary of $5,142,857 along with a $2,000,000 signing bonus, contributing to his cap hit of $7,142,857.

While Tage Thompson's absence is undoubtedly felt by the team, Adams remains optimistic about the player's progress, stating,

"Hopefully he's on the shorter end of the timeline but still a little ways away. But definitely in a good spot." prior to Wednesday’s practice in KeyBank Center

Sabres fans eagerly await the return of their high-profile center, anticipating his impactful presence back on the ice in the near future.

Tage Thompson's Journey and Impact in the Current NHL Season

In the current NHL season, Tage Thompson showcased his prowess in 16 games, notching an impressive 6 goals and 6 assists for a total of 12 points before his unfortunate injury.

His recent performances include a notable contribution against the Minnesota Wild on November 10, where he tallied 1 goal and 1 assist, finishing the game with a plus-2 rating.

Thompson's journey in the NHL began with the St. Louis Blues in the 2017-2018 season. Despite an initial stint in the AHL, he quickly made an impact upon his recall, scoring his debut NHL goal within days.

Acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in the trade for Ryan O'Reilly in 2018, Thompson has steadily evolved into a key player.

His breakout season in 2021-2022 saw him amass an impressive 68 points, including 38 goals and 30 assists, leading the Sabres with 28 points in the final stretch of the season.

Tage Thompson's remarkable feat of scoring his 40th goal in the 2022-2023 season, at just 25 years and 119 days, established him as the youngest Sabre to achieve this milestone since Thomas Vanek in 2008-2009.

Paired with linemates Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch, Thompson's dynamic play promises an exciting return to the Sabres lineup, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his resurgence on the ice.