Tage Thompson injury: What happened to Buffalo Sabres forward?

The Buffalo Sabres' star player Tage Thompson suffered a major injury blow on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

Thomson was injured twice in the contest, following which, the 26-year-old returned to the ice in the second period. However, shortly after his return, Thompson was injured for the second time, and this time it's reported that he won't return to the game.

Thompson is listed with an upper body injury:

"Thompson was injured twice tonight; second time a shot off the wrist. And he won’t return"

Before exiting the contest, Thomson had 12 points through six goals over as many assists in 15 games.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are trailing the Boston Bruins 5-1 with the third period in play. Victor Olofsson is the only goal scorer for the Sabres in the contest so far.