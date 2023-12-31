Tage Thompson's wife Rachel shares adorable picture of couple's newborn son Baker David Thompson

Tage Thompson, the center for the Buffalo Sabres, recently celebrated a joyous moment in his personal life as his wife, Rachel, welcomed their second baby boy. The couple, known for sharing their milestones with fans, took to Instagram to introduce their newest family member, Baker David Thompson, born on December 28, 2023.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Rachel shared an adorable picture of the newborn and expressed overwhelming joy that the new addition brought to their lives. She wrote:

"Baker David Thompson 2.2.28.23, the sweetest little addition to our family & we couldn’t be more in love."

This marks the second time the Thompsons have become parents, as they welcomed their first baby, Brooks Nathaniel Thompson, on July 6, 2022.

The couple's love story took a significant turn on July 25, 2021, when they decided to tie the knot at the picturesque Saltwater Farm Vineyard, where family and friends gathered to celebrate their union.

However, their journey has not been without challenges. In 2018, Rachel Thompson faced a formidable adversary – bone cancer. She initially dismissed the pain in her right leg as an old injury, but was later diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that can occur in soft tissue near bones.

The news was undoubtedly devastating for Tage Thompson, who stood by his wife's side throughout her courageous battle. Rachel underwent surgery for four years to remove a tumor above her right knee and prevent the cancer from spreading. Despite the hardships, the Thompsons emerged victorious, and Rachel is now cancer-free.

As the Thompson family welcomes their newest member, Baker David Thompson, fans and well-wishers have poured in their love and support for the couple.

Tage Thompson recorded an assist after being reactivated by the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have activated center Tage Thompson, previously on the non-roster list, by assigning rookie defenseman Ryan Johnson to AHL Rochester. This paper transaction ensures compliance with the 23-player limit after exceeding it during the holiday freeze.

Thompson, returning from a personal absence, played against the Blue Jackets and contributed an assist. The move hints at activating Zemgus Girgensons from injured reserve, requiring another roster adjustment, likely sending Tyson Jost to Rochester.

The 2019 31st overall pick heads back to Rochester to continue development. With strong defensive performance, there's speculation about his NHL return, but waiver-exempt status facilitates AHL assignments for roster flexibility.