"Take full responsibility for what happened" - Corey Perry reflects on his controversial Blackhawks exit during first media exchange as Oilers player

Corey Perry found himself in controversy in November when the Chicago Blackhawks cut him over what was described as "unacceptable" conduct.

It didn't take him long to find himself back on the ice. The veteran winger recently signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, who are riding high on a franchise-best 13-game winning streak.

Speaking to the media about his abrupt exit, Perry delivered a candid first media exchange as a member of the Oilers:

"Over the last two months, I've really had a chance to reflect and get the help and take full responsibility for what happened in Chicago and have been trying to better myself. Those are the things I've been working on with people in the mental health field."

Expand Tweet

The Blackhawks had decided to part ways with Perry following a swift internal investigation. Perry has since admitted to his mistakes and has been vocal about his struggles with alcohol,

"I have to thank my family and friends for all the support I have gotten. From where I was two months ago, to where I am today. I think it's been a world of difference."

Corey Perry will hope to draw some inspiration from his new team's recent turnaround. The Oilers, who started the season with a 5-12-1 record, have turned things around in dramatic fashion to bounce back as one of the hottest teams in the league.

With Perry now on board, the Edmonton-based franchise will look to build on their impressive winning form to book themselves a playoff berth.

What did Corey Perry do? Looking into the ex-Blackhawks star's controversial exit from Chicago

Corey Perry found his stint in Chicago cut short after being placed on waivers near the end of November last year. It has been reported that the veteran was involved in an incident involving a member of the Blackhawks organization at a team event.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson described the incident as a "workplace matter" and Perry subsequently came clean in his statement, clarifying that he had been seeking help for his mental health and substance abuse issues.

The organization's name has been marred in the past due to its handling of a scandal where two players alleged that then-video coach Brad Aldrich had sexually assaulted them in separate incidents.

As a member of the storied 'Original Six,' the team was forced to take the drastic step to terminate Corey Perry's contract.