"Take my money NOW!": Fans elated as NBA's Utah Jazz leak Seattle Kraken's winter classic sweaters

In an unexpected turn of events, the Utah Jazz may have inadvertently spilled the beans on the Seattle Kraken's Winter Classic jerseys during their pregame routine before facing off against the Phoenix Suns at home on Friday.

The alleged leak occurred on the Utah Jazz Instagram account, catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans and the hockey community.

One tweeted:

"Take. My. FRIKKIN. Money NOW!!!"

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

According to a tweet from Icethetics, a prominent source for hockey jersey news, the Utah Jazz Instagram account seemed to have accidentally unveiled the Seattle Kraken's Winter Classic jerseys.

The tweet read:

"It does look like the Utah Jazz Instagram accidentally leaked the #SeaKraken #WinterClassic jersey. I’m guessing an unveiling was really intended for yesterday with various other tie-ins scheduled into the weekend. Someone forgot to make a call. Oops!"

The leaked images included shots of Jazz stars John Collins and Walker Kessler entering the Jazz arena, proudly donning the never-before-seen Kraken jerseys.

The jerseys featured a striking design with dark blue, light blue and cream stripes, reminiscent of the classic hockey aesthetic.

The standout feature was a bold red 'S' at the center of the jersey, with the word 'Kraken' intricately stenciled inside the 'S' in a style reminiscent of the Seattle Metropolitans design, paying homage to the city's hockey history.

The unexpected reveal left fans and hockey enthusiasts buzzing with excitement and speculation. While the exact details of the Winter Classic jerseys were meant to be unveiled on a different schedule, the unintentional leak added an element of surprise to the much-anticipated release.

The unique blend of colors and the incorporation of Seattle's hockey heritage in the design hints at a thoughtful and creative approach by the Seattle Kraken design team.

The leaked jerseys showcase a modern twist on classic elements, creating a distinctive and visually appealing look that had fans clamoring for more details.

As the hockey world eagerly awaits the official unveiling of the Seattle Kraken's Winter Classic jerseys, the Utah Jazz's unintentional fashion faux pas added an unexpected twist to the story.

The leak not only sparked excitement among fans but also highlighted the challenges of coordinating cross-sport promotional events.

Despite the mishap, the leaked images have generated positive reactions, building anticipation for the official reveal and the upcoming Winter Classic festivities.

The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 1 at T-Moble Park for the city's first NHL Winter Classic.