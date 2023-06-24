Tampa Bay Lightning 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV schedule, tickets & more

The much anticipated 2023 preseason schedule for the Tampa Bay Lightning has been announced. The Bolts will be lacing up their skates for a total of seven games, starting in September, and will cap off their campaign with an intriguing three consecutive games against the Florida Panthers.

Out of these seven games, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on their home ice in the Amalie Arena for a total of three games. That being said, here's everything you need to know about Lightning's 2023 preseason schedule, including date, timings, TV schedule, ticket information, and more.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2023 preseason schedule date and timings

The Bolts will kick off their 2023 preseason campaign with back-to-back road games. On September 26, the Lightning will travel to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following that, the Tampa Bay Lightning will then move to Nashville on September 27 to face the Predators. After playing their first two games in the schedule, the Bolts will host the Hurricanes at home in Amalie Arena for Game 3 on September 29. On September 30, the Bolts host the Nashville Predators.

The Bolts will cap off their 2023 preseason season by playing three consecutive games against the Florida Panthers with one game scheduled to be played at a neutral site in Amway Center in Orlando on October 3, followed by the remaining two games.

They have one more game at home on October 5 and the last one on the road on October 7.

Below is the complete Tampa Bay Lightning preseason schedule for 2023:

Game 1 vs Carolina Hurricanes: Tuesday, September 26 (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, September 26 (7 p.m. ET) Game 2 vs Nashville Predators: Wednesday, September 27 (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, September 27 (8 p.m. ET) Game 3 vs Carolina Hurricanes: Friday, September 29 (7 p.m. ET)

Friday, September 29 (7 p.m. ET) Game 4 vs Nashville Predators: Saturday, September 30 (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, September 30 (5 p.m. ET) Game 5 vs Florida Panthers: Tuesday, October 3 (7 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 3 (7 p.m. ET) Game 6 vs Florida Panthers: Thursday, October 5 (7 p.m. ET)

Thursday, October 5 (7 p.m. ET) Game 7 vs Florida Panthers: Saturday, October 7 (6 p.m. ET)

Fans will be able to enjoy and watch the Lightning's preseason games live but will have to wait for a while as there is currently no update for any TV and radio schedule. Broadcast and ticket pricing will also be announced at a later date.

