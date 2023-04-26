Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper weighs in on ex-assistant coach's comments on Andrei Vasilevskiy - "Make something up"

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has denied claims made by his former assistant, Derek Lalonde, about goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy's weaknesses.

Lalonde, who now serves as the head coach for the Detroit Red Wings, suggested it during a broadcast for Sportsnet. He said that the Lightning coaching staff restructured their defensive coverage to compensate for Vasilevskiy's supposed weakness. He's said to be weak in tracking shots from long-range.

Jack Han @JhanHky Incredible info from Derek Lalonde (fmr TBL asst coach) on Vasilevskiy's weakness:



"We did a study...he was one of the lower-percentage goalies in finding pucks from the point...we changed our entire Dzone (coverage)." Incredible info from Derek Lalonde (fmr TBL asst coach) on Vasilevskiy's weakness:"We did a study...he was one of the lower-percentage goalies in finding pucks from the point...we changed our entire Dzone (coverage)." https://t.co/xNOE1TbiYB

However, Cooper has dismissed these claims, stating that Lalonde had to "make something up" in order to offer insight and analysis during the playoffs.

Head coach Cooper said:

"Sportsnet is paying him well to go give an opinion, so he's got to make something up about that kind of stuff,"

"He's just got to make sure it's accurate what he's saying."

Cooper went on to emphasize the importance of accuracy when giving out information about players and strategies.

"Well, it's got to be accurate before you say it, that's my only criticism,"

Lalonde's comments are explained in these tweets:

Rob Gherson @goalie_school Vasilevskiy uses a high stance on pucks above the tops of the circles. It's used to see over screens and some goalies use it to show less net from the perimeter. Here he's using it in a shootout. The key is getting into his stance before the player is going to shoot. Vasilevskiy uses a high stance on pucks above the tops of the circles. It's used to see over screens and some goalies use it to show less net from the perimeter. Here he's using it in a shootout. The key is getting into his stance before the player is going to shoot. https://t.co/vIc7rLeJFW

Rob Gherson @goalie_school He gets in trouble when he can't get into his stance before the shot is taken. This leads to rushing his movement and downward momentum to get into the stance messing with his eyes and his ability to react directly to shots and a move I just coined called 'panic flopping' He gets in trouble when he can't get into his stance before the shot is taken. This leads to rushing his movement and downward momentum to get into the stance messing with his eyes and his ability to react directly to shots and a move I just coined called 'panic flopping' https://t.co/QjXJVSj6BJ

Vasilevskiy has been a part of the Lightning's success, having helped the team in winning back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021 and reaching another final in 2022. The 28-year-old goaltender, however, has struggled in the current playoffs, allowing a league-high 19 goals with a .856 save percentage. It is the lowest among all netminders who've played at least three games.

As the Lightning trail 3-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team faces a critical decision on whether to stick with Andrei Vasilevskiy or make a bold move. Vasilevskiy's past success suggests that he may be able to bounce back. However, his current form raises questions about his ability to perform under pressure in the remaining games.

The Lightning coaching staff will need to weigh the risks and rewards of either choice carefully as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Looking at 'Big Cat' Andrei Vasilevskiy's NHL achievements

Andrei Vasilevskiy, also known as 'Big Cat' and 'Vasy', is a highly decorated professional ice hockey goaltender. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in the 2018-19 season and has led the league in wins for five consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2021-22.

But Andrei Vasilevskiy's most impressive accomplishments have been in the playoffs. He has proven himself to be one of the best goaltenders of his generation by leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, he was named the most valuable player in the playoffs and holds the NHL record for most wins in a single postseason with 18 in 2020.

