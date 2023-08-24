Tampa Bay Lightning Rumors: Insider weighs in on Steve Stamkos' future with the Bolts

In a recent episode of the "32 Thoughts Podcast," hosts Jeff Marek and NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman engaged in a thoughtful discussion about the future of Steve Stamkos with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As Stamkos approaches the final year of his current contract, speculations about his next steps within the organization have ignited intriguing conversations among hockey enthusiasts.

Elliotte Friedman initiated the dialogue, emphasizing the captivating trajectory of Steve Stamkos' career over the past few years.

Friedman mused:

"I think the one that's gonna be interesting is gonna be Stamkos. One more year (in his current contract). Remember a few years ago we all wondered, is this guy done and all he's done since then is win cups and been a huge force."

Having battled injuries and uncertainties earlier in his career, Steve Stamkos has emerged as a dominant force, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to championship victories.

Friedman eloquently summarized Steve Stamkos' remarkable journey, noting that the player's commitment and passion for the game have only intensified as he has aged.

Friedman said:

"He's gotten better, he's gotten healthier, he's doing a tremendous job."

Friedman remarked, highlighting Stamkos' rejuvenation and the pivotal role he plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Speaking to Stamkos' potential aspirations, Friedman delved into the idea that the captain might envision a lengthy tenure with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos' love for hockey and his deep connection to the franchise could very well motivate him to pursue an extended stay in Tampa.

Friedman added:

"I think he's the kinda guy who loves hockey, loves the game, he's been rejuvenated. I could see him being a guy who would be like, 'I would love to be a member of the Lightning for 20 years'."

The notion of Stamkos completing two decades with the same team, a rarity in the modern NHL landscape, adds a layer of intrigue to the discussions surrounding his future.

Marek and Elliotte Friedman on Tampa Bay Lightning's captain

Marek raised the inevitable question: What might the financial terms of such an extended commitment look like?

Friedman conceded that while he doesn't possess a definitive answer, he asserted:

"But it's not league minimum."

Steven Stamkos' on-ice contributions have been consistently outstanding. In the 2022-2023 NHL regular season, he notched an impressive 84 points, including 34 goals and 50 assists in 81 games.

Stamkos, a Canadian professional ice hockey centre, has been a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay Lightning since he was selected first overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He had an eight-year, $68 million contract signed on June 29, 2016.