Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 17th Oct 2023

The hockey season is in full swing, and there's an exciting clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres on October 17, 2023.

If you're wondering where and how to catch this thrilling game live, you've come to the right place. We've got all the details for this matchup at the KeyBank Center.

Date and Time:

The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0) and the Buffalo Sabres (0-2-0) are set to face off on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Television Broadcast:

Hockey enthusiasts can watch this game live on ESPN, bringing the thrilling action straight to your television screens.

Live Streaming:

For those looking to catch the game online, Fubo offers an excellent option. You can watch the game for free on Fubo, ensuring you don't miss a second of the action.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning started the season with a win but are coming off two consecutive losses. Despite their challenging start, the Lightning's offense has been impressive, averaging 3.67 goals per game. Notably, the dynamic duo of Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos has combined for four goals and as many assists, leading the top line.

Additionally, Brayden Point, Nick Paul, and Brandon Hagel have contributed with four goals and five assists collectively. On the defensive end, Victor Hedman has added a goal and four assists, showcasing his ability to contribute to the team's offensive efforts.

On the other side of the ice, the Buffalo Sabres are desperate to secure their first win of the season as they return home. Their offensive struggles have been evident, managing to score only three goals in their first two games.

Casey Middlestadt, Zach Benson, and Jordan Greenway have been the bright spots, accounting for two goals and three assists, but the rest of the offense has faced challenges. The Sabres are hoping for a breakthrough from Tage Thompson, who scored 47 goals and as many assists last season but has yet to record a point this season.

Both teams are aiming to improve their standing in the Atlantic Division and the broader Eastern Conference. As they face off on the ice, the stage is set for an intriguing showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres, with both teams eager to make their mark in the early stages of the season.

Hockey fans are in for a treat as these two teams clash.