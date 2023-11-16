Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 16th, 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) are set to hit the road and face the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8-0) at the United Center in Chicago this Thursday, November 16th, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lightning hopes to break their three-game losing streak, while the Blackhawks, with a record of 4-6-0, have scored 27 goals and conceded 36 in their last 10 games. They've capitalized on 15.6% of their 32 power play opportunities, scoring five goals.

Catch the live action on ESPN+, Hulu, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Chicago Blackhawks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Thursday, November 16, at 8 p.m. ET

: Thursday, November 16, at 8 p.m. ET Venue : United Center in Chicago

: United Center in Chicago Broadcast : ESPN+, Hulu, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

: ESPN+, Hulu, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: WGN Radio 720, WBZFM (The Sports Hub) 98.5 and KTCK (The Ticket) 1310 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning aiming for a comeback following two consecutive shutout defeats

Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a second consecutive shutout, facing strong resistance from the St. Louis Blues in their last match.

The Lightning are placed fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 6-6-4 record and lag 10 points behind the Bruins in the top spot.

As of Wednesday, Tampa Bay ranks 15th in the league for goals per game, averaging 3.31 goals. Defensively, they hold the 28th position, allowing 3.69 goals per game.

The Lightning are fourth in power play efficiency with a 30.2% success rate, while their penalty-killing proficiency ranks ninth, with 85.1% of brief situations successfully navigated this season.

This season, Jonas Johansson is 5-4-4 in 13 games with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is slated to be in goal for the Lightning in the upcoming contest.

However, the Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with injuries to Erik Cernak, who is listed as day-to-day, and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is on long-term injured reserve.

Rested and rejuvenated, the Chicago Blackhawks are prepared for this contest

After a three-day break, Chicago enters this matchup following a road loss to Florida on Sunday night.

The Blackhawks, with a 5-8-0 record, are tied for seventh in the Central Division, trailing the Stars by 13 points for the top spot as of Wednesday.

Chicago ranks 27th in scoring production this season, averaging 2.62 goals per game. Defensively, they stand 23rd in the league, allowing an average of 3.46 goals per contest.

The Blackhawks are 28th in the league in power play success rate at 10.9%, while their penalty-killing effectiveness of 79.5% puts them 14th in successfully handling shorthand situations this season.

Petr Mrazek has a 4-3-0 record in 8 games this season, with a goals-against average of 2.84 and a save percentage of .921. Mrazek is expected to be in goal for the upcoming contest.

The Chicago Blackhawks are also contending with some injuries on their team. Taylor Hall is listed as out with an undisclosed injury, Nikita Zaitsev is day-to-day, and Andreas Athanasiou is out with an undisclosed injury.