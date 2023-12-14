Tampa Bay Lightning vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 14th, 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) at Rogers Place on Thursday, December 14, with the puck dropping at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been enjoying a promising season, with their offense leading the charge by averaging an impressive 3.20 goals per game. The dynamic trio of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel has contributed 42 goals and 64 assists to lead the Lightning's top two lines.

Further, Steven Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul have added significant firepower with a combined 26 goals and 27 assists. Lightning's defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev have notched seven goals and 38 assists.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Edmonton Oilers are currently averaging an impressive 3.50 goals per game. They have found the back of the net 39 times in their last eight games alone. The dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl has combined an impressive 22 goals and 49 assists to lead the Oilers' top two lines.

Yet, what sets the Oilers apart is their balanced offensive attack. Forwards Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane have amassed 34 goals and 42 assists. Oilers' defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard have added 12 goals and 28 assists.

Lightning vs Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

Game History: The Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers have faced each other in 24 games. Scoring Average: Across these 24 games, the teams have maintained an impressive average of 6.5 goals per match. Outcome Distribution: The Tampa Bay Lightning has secured victory in 13 games, while the Edmonton Oilers have triumphed in 11. Overtime and Shootouts: The teams have experienced overtime play, with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning one game in overtime and three in a shootout. Goal Averages: On average, the Tampa Bay Lightning has scored 3.3 goals per match, slightly edging out the Edmonton Oilers, who have an average of 3.2 goals per match.

Lightning vs Oilers: Prediction

The Edmonton Oilers are favored at -159 and anticipated to secure victory in their upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The latter is listed as the underdog at +132.

The Oilers showcased strong form with an impressive 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks recently. In contrast, the Lightning faced a 4-1 defeat on the road against the Vancouver Canucks. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score: Yes