Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview, lines, odds predictions & more | 15th Oct. 2023

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators are set to clash this Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Both teams are eager to make a strong start to the season, and this game promises to be an exciting battle on the ice.

Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning began the season with a victory but faced a challenging matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, resulting in a 6-4 loss. However, the Lightning's offense has been firing on all cylinders, netting a total of nine goals in their first two games.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Nick Paul have been standout performers, amassing four goals and six assists collectively. Their offensive prowess has set a strong tone for the team, but it's not just the top lines that are contributing.

Players like Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel have combined for three goals and two assists, while defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev have added a goal and four assists, playing a crucial role in generating offense from the blue line.

Preview: Ottawa Senators

On the other side, the Ottawa Senators had a less fortunate start with a loss in their opening night game, but they quickly rebounded with a resounding 5-2 victory at home.

The Senators have also shown their offensive strength early in the season, tallying eight goals in their first two games. Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux have been prominent figures, contributing three goals and three assists.

The entire offense has been clicking, with Mathieu Joseph, Parker Kelly and Vladimir Tarasenko combining for two goals and four assists.

Senators defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have also made a significant impact, chipping in with three goals and two assists from the blue line, further boosting the team's offensive capabilities.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lines

Forwards

CONOR SHEARY BRAYDEN POINT NIKITA KUCHEROV BRANDON HAGEL ANTHONY CIRELLI STEVEN STAMKOS MICHAEL EYSSIMONT NICK PAUL HAYDN FLEURY TANNER JEANNOT LUKE GLENDENING WALTTERI MERELÄ

Defensemen

VICTOR HEDMAN NICKLAUS PERBIX MIKHAIL SERGACHEV DARREN RADDYSH CALVIN DE HAAN ERIK CERNAK

Goalies

MATT TOMKINS JONAS JOHANSSON

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Forwards

BRADY TKACHUK TIM STÜTZLE CLAUDE GIROUX MATHIEU JOSEPH RIDLY GREIG VLADIMIR TARASENKO DOMINIK KUBALIK ROURKE CHARTIER DRAKE BATHERSON PARKER KELLY MARK KASTELIC ZACK MACEWEN

Defensemen

JAKOB CHYCHRUN THOMAS CHABOT JAKE SANDERSON ARTEM ZUB ERIK BRANNSTROM TRAVIS HAMONIC

Goalies

JOONAS KORPISALO ANTON FORSBERG

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Ottawa Senators odds and predictions

In this upcoming showdown, the Tampa Bay Lightning are entering as narrow favorites, with odds at -105, while the Ottawa Senators are very close behind, being slight underdogs with odds at -115. The over/under line for the total combined goals is set at 6.5.

Both the Lightning and the Senators have strong offenses, but their defenses have struggled, allowing nine and five goals in two games, respectively. The Senators are slightly favored to secure a win based on the money line.