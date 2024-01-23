Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 23rd 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Tampa Bay has won four out of their last five games, while Philadelphia has won three out of five.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSUN and NBCS-PH

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: WMMR, 93.3 FM Rocks! and 102.5, The Bone

Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (24-18-5) were defeated 2-1 by the Detroit Red Wing in their last game. They are scoring 3.32 goals per game and conceding 3.30 goals against, with a power play success rate of 29.7% and a penalty kill rate of 81.3%.

Tampa Bay are the underdogs with money line odds of -107.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Key players and injury status

Nikita Kucherov has been a significant player for the Lightning this season, with 76 points, scoring 28 goals and providing 48 assists. On the other hand, Victor Hedman has a remarkable tally of nine goals and 36 assists in 45 games.

In goal, Jonas Johansson has a record of 10-6-5 this season, with a goals-against average of 3.34 per game and a save percentage of .901. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body) and Haydn Fleury (hand) are sidelined due to injuries.

Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are 25-16-6 after losing to the Ottawa Senators 5-3 in their last game. They have scored an average of 2.79 goals per game while allowing 2.94 goals. Their power play success rate is 13.3%, while their penalty kill efficacy is 86.3%.

They are the favorites with the moneyline odds of -113

Philadelphia Flyers: Key players and injury status

Travis Konecny has been an important player for Philadelphia this season, scoring 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists). Sean Couturier, on the other hand, has been a standout for the Flyers, scoring 10 goals and assisting 20 times for a total of 30 points.

In the 22 games Samuel Ersson has played this season, his save percentage stands at .909 with a goals-against average of 2.36. Owen Tippett (lower body) and Ryan Ellis (lower body) are unavailable for today's game.