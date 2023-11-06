Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 6th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. This game is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview

The Lightning are enjoying a solid season, mainly due to their potent offense, averaging an impressive 3.64 goals per game. Leading the charge are stars Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos, who have collectively tallied 16 goals and an impressive 25 assists. Notably, their top two lines have been dynamic, but the entire team has stepped up.

In contrast, the Maple Leafs have faced a challenging season but have relied on their offense, averaging 3.18 goals per game. Star forwards Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner have led the charge with 21 goals and 22 assists. The rest of the team has also contributed, with players like John Tavares, Matthew Knies and Calle Jarnkrok combining for eight goals and 13 assists.

Lightning vs Leafs: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their extensive history, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs have faced each other a total of 121 times, encompassing both regular season and playoff matchups. The Lightning holds a cumulative record of 51 wins, 66 losses, two ties and two overtime losses, translating to a win percentage of 43.0% against the Maple Leafs.

Looking exclusively at regular season contests, the Lightning have accumulated a record of 45 wins, 59 losses, two ties and two overtime losses against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a win percentage of 42.6%.

When it comes to playoff encounters, the Lightning and Maple Leafs have crossed paths on two occasions. The playoff series record stands at a 1-1 tie, with each team securing one series victory. The most recent playoff series, which took place in the 2023 First Round, saw the Lightning fall to the Maple Leafs.

The longest winning streak that the Tampa Bay Lightning have enjoyed over the Toronto Maple Leafs is four games, and this has occurred on two separate occasions during their head-to-head matchups.

In the 2023-24 season, the Lightning and Maple Leafs faced off in a single game, which was a regular season contest. The Lightning lost in that game, marking their most recent encounter during the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction

In the upcoming NHL game, the Toronto Maple Leafs are favored with odds at -150, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are considered underdogs at +130, with the over/under set at 6.5.

The Lightning, holding a 5-3-3 record, recently moved into third place in the Atlantic Division with a convincing 6-4 win. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs, with a 5-4-2 record, are looking to bounce back from a four-game losing streak and are currently in fourth place.

The odds suggest that the Maple Leafs are expected to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Lightning 2-4 Leafs

Lightning vs Leafs Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Game to have 5 or more goals

Tip 3: Leafs to score first

Tip 4: Nylander to score