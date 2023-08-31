"Tank going too far"- Anaheim Ducks' PTO signing of $12,800,000 ex-Oilers winger divides NHL fans

In a surprising turn of events, the Anaheim Ducks announced the signing of veteran winger Zack Kassian to a professional tryout, setting off a whirlwind of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

The 32-year-old Canadian forward now faces the challenge of earning a roster spot with the Ducks after spending the previous season in a limited capacity with the Arizona Coyotes.

On January 29, 2020, Zack Kassian inked a four-year deal worth $12,800,000 with the Edmonton Oilers. He played a total of 85 games for the Oilers over two seasons.

Now, as fans grapple with the unexpected move, they've taken to Twitter to voice their opinions and concerns. The Ducks' official Twitter account made the announcement:

"We have signed Zack Kassian to a professional tryout."

One fan, in a tweet, wrote:

"nah the tank is going too far."

Another fan chimed in with a tweet that underscored the urgency of focusing on the team's young talent:

"Could we get the important stuff out of the way first please? It's a PTO, it's probably fine, but we need Zegras and Drysdale at day one camp. Can't say that enough!!"

Among the Twitter reactions, one fan succinctly summed up their feelings with:

"That just feels dirty."

As the news spreads, it's becoming clear that the Anaheim Ducks' decision to sign Zack Kassian has sparked a diverse range of reactions.

With the preseason drawing near and the roster taking shape, it remains to be seen how Kassian's presence will impact the team dynamics and the unfolding narrative of the Anaheim Ducks' upcoming season.

Kassian's performance during the 2022-23 season with the Coyotes left much to be desired. Despite appearing in 51 games, he managed to score only two goals with no assists, ending with a discouraging -18 rating. His playing time averaged just 9 minutes and 9 seconds per game.

Consequently, his performance was among the weakest in the league that year. No other player who had played over 41 games during the previous season had fewer than four points.

Additionally, no player who played less than 10 minutes per game had a worse plus-minus rating than Kassian's -10.

As a result of his underwhelming performance, the Coyotes made the decision to buy out Kassian's contract in June.