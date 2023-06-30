Tanner Jeannot contract: How much does the Tampa Bay Lightning forward earn in salary?

Tanner Jeannot is the most talked about left-winger for the Tampa Bay Lightning who has been winning hearts ever since his entry on the ice. The hockey star has spent quite a long time with the NHL renowned team, the Nashville Predators. However, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 26, 2023.

Tanner Jeannot started his journey with the Lightning after completing the two-year contract with the Predators for $1.6 million, which he had signed on July 30, 2021. The contract comprised $800,000 in cap hit with an annual average salary of $800,000. He earned $850,000 in base salary with a minor salary of $850,000.

Fan favorite Jeannot has racked up 66 point in 172 games throughout 3 seasons. He also has 2 playoff points in 12 games.

The Predators took the calculated choice to trade Tanner Jeannot to the Tampa Bay Lightning since their chances of making the playoffs were dwindling. The Predators received a talented defenseman in Cal Foote and a big package of assets, including five draft picks, in exchange for Jeannot.

The draft picks included a valuable 2025 first-round pick with lottery protection. The Predators received defensive reinforcement and a future potential gem in the draft in this trade, while the Lightning obtained Jeannot to strengthen their lineup for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Tanner Jeannot’s professional hockey career

Florida Panthers v Tampa Bay Lightning

Tanner Jeannot attracted the attention of the Nashville Predators after demonstrating his abilities in major junior hockey with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who signed him as an undrafted free agent to a promising three-year, entry-level deal on April 2, 2018.

During the 2020–21 campaign, Jeannot made his NHL debut, playing a part on the Predators' fourth line. On March 2, 2021, he played in his first game, which unfortunately ended in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old Tanner Jeannot surprised many by failing to place in the top three in the vote for the prestigious Calder Memorial Trophy despite having an outstanding rookie season in which he topped all rookies in both goals and 318 hits during the 2021–22 season.

Jeannot was in the final year of his entry-level contract with the Predators as the 2022–23 season began. He was unable to match his offensive output from his rookie season, scoring just 5 goals and accumulating 14 points in 56 regular season games.

