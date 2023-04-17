Tanner Jeannot pictured practicing as Tampa Bay Lightning get ready for Game 1

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot is on track to make a return to the ice for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The forward has been sidelined since sustaining a lower-body injury during a loss to the Islanders on April 7.

Jeannot was spotted in a regular practice jersey over the weekend, signaling that he may be ready to join the team. While there is no official word on when he will be available, the Lightning hope that he will be able to play at some point during the first round of the playoffs.

Lightning Radio @BoltsRadio Here at the #GoBolts practice before flying up to Toronto. Players are trickling on to the ice, including Tanner Jeannot in a regular practice jersey Here at the #GoBolts practice before flying up to Toronto. Players are trickling on to the ice, including Tanner Jeannot in a regular practice jersey https://t.co/roe4WZHsDH

The Lightning will need all hands on deck as they prepare to face the Maple Leafs, who have been one of the best teams in the league. With Jeannot potentially returning to the ice, the Lightning will have an additional weapon in their arsenal to help them secure a series victory.

Fans will have to wait and see how Tanner Jeannot's recovery progresses. But with his determination and the support of the team behind him, he could be a key factor in the Lightning's success

Tanner Jeannot: A Promising Young Forward

Tanner Jeannot is a young and promising hockey player who has already shown that he has the talent to compete at the highest level. Despite his relatively low shooting percentage, Jeannot has been praised for his physicality and willingness to take on opponents. These attributes have made him a valuable asset to the team.

The Nashville Predators sent Tanner Jeannot to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five future draft picks on February 28. While the move came as a surprise to some fans, it could prove to be a shrewd move for both teams.

For the Lightning, Jeannot represents a young and talented forward who could help them in their quest for another Stanley Cup. With his physicality and work ethic, he could help them overcome some of the challenges they may face in the upcoming playoffs.

For the Predators, the acquisition of Cal Foote helps shore up their defense and gives them more options on the blue line. While Foote is still a young player, he showed a lot of promise during his time with the Lightning. He could develop into one of the top defensemen in the league.

Despite the trade, Tanner Jeannot's future in the NHL looks bright. As he continues to work on his game and develop his skills, fans can expect to see him grow into an even more formidable force on the ice.

