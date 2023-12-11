Tanner Pearson injury update: Montreal Canadiens discloses timeline for forward's return

Tanner Pearson will be sidelined for the next 4 to 6 weeks due to an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Sunday.Pearson's absence was evident when he was absent in the game against Nashville.

Tanner Pearson's injury occurred during Saturday's intense matchup against Buffalo, which ultimately ended in a 3-2 shootout victory for the Canadiens.

Expand Tweet

Pearson, a key player for the team, has contributed significantly this season with four goals, eight points, 47 shots on net, and 26 hits in 27 games.

In light of Pearson's unfortunate setback, the Canadiens tapped Michael Pezzetta to step into the lineup in Sunday's game against Nashville. The team will undoubtedly miss Pearson's offensive prowess and physical presence on the ice during his recovery.