Tate McRae and Kid Laroi spotted together at 2024 NHL All-Star draft night, months after his breakup with model girlfriend Katarina Deme

Popstar Tate McRae was spotted with Australian singer and rapper Kid Laroi at the 2024 NHL All-Star draft night in Scotiabanak Arena in Toronto on Thursday.

This comes months after Kid Laroi's rumored breakup with longtime model girlfriend Katarina Deme, with whom he was reportedly in a relationship for three years.

Watch Tate McRae and Kid Laroi spotted at the 2024 NHL All-Star draft below:

On Thursday, the NHL held its All-Star draft, and pop star McRae was one of the celebrity captains at the event. She selected Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round of the draft.

Aho joined Team MacKinnon, which is packed with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar, Alexander Georgiev, Kiril Kaprizov, Sebastian Aho, Tom Wilson, Jeremy Swayman, Travis Konecny, Elias Lindholm and Oliver Bjorkstrand.

The highly anticipated NHL All-Star event began with the player draft on Thursday. The remaining two days will be packed with the All-Star Skills Competition and the All-Star Game.

Is Tate McRae performing at the All-Star event?

2024 NHL All-Star Thursday

Yes, the Canadian pop star and multi-platinum songwriter will headline the event. She will have a second intermission performance at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

To watch her perform live, fans in Canada watch her live on Sportsnet, CBS, and TVA Sports. Meanwhile, the US audience can do so by tuning into ABC and ESPN+ at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tate McRae is a 20-year-old Canadian music sensation hailing from Calgary. She released her debut album, "I Think I Used to Think I Can Fly," in 2022, which was a huge success, landing at #1 on Spotify's Global Top Album Debut Chart.

McRae has over 7.8 billion career streams, 945 million video views, two #1 to 40 hits, and multiple #1 dance hits.

She has received several notable accolades for her talent, including the Billboard Music Award, the MTV VMA Award, three People's Choice Awards and others. McRae released her second album, "Think Later" back in December.