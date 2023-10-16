Hockey sensation Connor Bedard has captured the spotlight, and his teammate Taylor Hall has something to say about it. In a recent interview, Hall voiced his thoughts on the extensive media coverage that Bedard attracts.

Hall acknowledged that Bedard is managing the situation admirably but expressed concern about the frequency of in-game interviews and media commitments.

Hall said:

"I think he's handling it really well. I mean, he does way too many in-game interviews and stuff. I think that they need to find a way to just let him play. But I think he understands his role as a major ambassador for the game of hockey and detailing it so well."

According to Hall, it's crucial to allow Bedard to focus on his game without unnecessary distractions. However, he also recognized Bedard's role as a prominent ambassador for the sport of hockey and commended him for handling it so well.

Taylor Hall said:

"He doesn't seem to be phased by it, but I think that it can be a little much for him at times. He doesn't say that, but it feels like it is."

Despite the demanding road trip the team is on, Hall emphasized Bedard's resilience and lack of outward signs of being overwhelmed.

As Bedard continues to shine in the NHL, it's clear that his talent, combined with his composure in the face of media scrutiny, makes him a rising star in the world of hockey. However, the concern for his well-being and the need to maintain a balance between hockey and media obligations remain a serious issue.

So far Connor Bedard has scored one point in each of the two games played by Chicago Blackhawks.

Taylor Hall on the demanding schedule

The road trip includes playing in multiple home openers against different teams and traveling to Colorado, followed by their own home opener without sufficient practice time.

Taylor Hall acknowledged the challenges of the schedule but remained optimistic about how it might ease the rest of the season.

"And this road trip yeah, it's hard. We play four to five home openers against teams and then we play in Colorado at 830 and fly back and have our home opener with no practice time before it or anything. So not making excuses, but it is a tough trip."

Taylor Hall further added:

"But in saying that, it makes the rest of the season maybe a bit easier, schedule less condensed. So we're going to battle through it and do the best we can."