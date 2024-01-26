Taylor Hall injury update: Blackhawks center shares recovery video post ACL surgery

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall, recently took to Instagram to show his healing process. He had ACL surgery on his right knee. This happened during a game with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9, 2023. Hall collided with Tampa Bay forward Michael Eyssimont, injuring his right leg.

Despite the injury, he hit the ice in back-to-back games with the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres. But, his knee buckled under the strain. He underwent ACL surgery two weeks after the initial injury and was ruled out of the rest of the season.

Taylor Hall posted several Instagram clips, giving a peek into his rigorous rehab workouts. It's clear he's working arduously to regain his old shape. While conquering an ACL injury isn't easy, these videos mirror his unyielding resolve and tenacity to face the hurdle.

Expand Tweet

As Hall navigates the arduous path of rehabilitation, Blackhawks supporters eagerly await his return to the ice.

Taylor Hall's season: Overcoming challenges and showcasing resilience in the face of injury

The Chicago Blackhawks saw both ups and downs in Taylor Hall's season. His playing brought some shine to his goal-scoring skills. But a sad knee injury, an ACL tear, ended his season early. Yet, in just 10 games, Hall scored two goals and made two assists.

Throughout his illustrious 14-season NHL career, Hall has left an indelible mark on the league. Notably, he's one of the select few who can claim to have broken scoring records once held by the legendary Wayne Gretzky. In his early years with the Edmonton Oilers, Hall achieved the records for the quickest hat-trick and quickest consecutive goals.

His journey took him to various teams, including finding success with the Ne­w Jersey Devils as we­ll as a breakthrough season in 2017-18 where­ he earned the Hart Trophy as the­ most important player in the league­. Despite being part of multiple trades or facing setbacks such as arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in 2019, Hall has consistently displayed resilience and skill on the ice.

Joining the Chicago Blackhawks in June 2023, Taylor Hall's presence on the team added a dynamic element. However, his season was cut short due to the ACL injury, leading to a dedicated recovery regimen as showcased in his Instagram posts.