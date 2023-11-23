Taylor Hall injury update: Blackhawks receive devastating news regarding winger's knee troubles

The Chicago Blackhawks have suffered a significant blow as star winger Taylor Hall is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee. The announcement was made by the team on Thursday via their official X account.

The unfortunate news stated:

"MEDICAL UPDATE: Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee. Hall is expected to miss the remainder of the Blackhawks season."

Hall's absence was notably felt in the team's recent loss to the Blue Jackets, prompting his return to Chicago for further evaluation. The 32-year-old forward, acquired by the Blackhawks from the Bruins, was intended to provide crucial offensive support for rookie Connor Bedard.

The hope was that Hall's skill and experience would complement Bedar's playing style, creating a formidable partnership on the ice.

However, injuries have plagued Hall throughout the season, limiting his impact on the team's performance.

Despite the high expectations surrounding his acquisition, Hall managed to accumulate just four points in 10 games before succumbing to knee troubles that now require surgical intervention. This disappointing season ending surgery means that Hall's contributions to the Blackhawks' campaign will be cut short, leaving a void in the team's offensive lineup.

A look at Taylor Hall's NHL career

Taylor Hall was selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Hall quickly made an impact, earning a lucrative rookie contract. His rookie season showcased his talent, earning him a spot in the 2011 NHL All-Star Game and culminating in 22 goals and 20 assists.

Hall's time with the Oilers included a significant seven-year contract extension in 2012. Despite facing injuries, he continued to be a key player, setting records and reaching milestones such as his 100th career point and a franchise-record hat-trick in 2013.

In 2016, Hall was traded to the New Jersey Devils, where he became a pivotal player, leading the team to the playoffs and winning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player in 2018. He continued to excel with the Devils, earning an alternate captain role.

In 2019, Hall was traded to the Arizona Coyotes and later signed with the Buffalo Sabres for the 2020-2021 season. A mid-season trade in 2021 brought him to the Boston Bruins, he performed well and secured a contract extension.

However, the 2022-23 season saw Taylor Hall traded to the Chicago Blackhawks due to salary cap considerations.

Overall, Hall has registered 266 goals and 431 assists in 832 games throughout his NHL career.