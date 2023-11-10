Taylor Hall Injury: Why did Blackhawks forward exit game against Lightning?

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall found himself screaming in pain after injuring his leg during Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. During the third period, Hall had an awkward collision with Bolts' Michael Eyssimonth behind the faceoff circle near the advertisement board.

Following the collision, Hall was down on the ice holding his knee. He was unable to walk on his own and required immediate assistance to the locker room. Hall did not return to the ice.

"Oh man, Taylor Hall immediately screams in pain and holds his right leg after this hit. He went to the locker room."

There's no update on the severity of his injury. However, with Hall holding his knee in utter pain, things could get worse for the forward.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks came out on top with a thumping 5-3 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Connor Bedard scored two goals and as many assists in the contest. Nick Foligno had three points, while Philip Kurashve accumulated two in the contest.