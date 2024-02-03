"Team USA is way scarier than Canada": Hockey fans left over predicted rosters for 2026 Olympics

The NHL just announced that players will compete in the 2026 Olympics, which has sparked excitement among hockey fans. Anticipation reached new heights when the hockey analytics page "JFresh" on Twitter polled 1198 followers to estimate Team USA's 2026 ice hockey roster.

The proposed roster included prominent players like Alex DeBrincat, Auston Matthews, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Thatcher Demko. The tweet revealing the predicted roster sparked a flurry of reactions among NHL fans.

One fan, despite being Canadian, couldn't help but express:

"As a Canadian, Team USA is way scarier than Canada. Like WAY scarier."

A different fan took the opportunity to comment on player performances.

"Tage the most overated player in the NHL, on pace for 58 points this year."

Another fan pointed out the absence of a particular player.

"Wow this team is stacked especially when you realize theres no caulfield"

The excitement and speculation didn't end there, as one fan envisioned a lethal combination on the ice. He said:

"matthews centre for both tkatcheks and fox and macavoy on the blue line would be LETHAL"

Well, one thing is certain: fans are hyped up for the 2026 Olympics hockey tournament.

2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo

The 2026 Olympics, hosted by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, mark Italy's fourth time hosting the Games.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said:

"We know how important international competition is to our players."

IIHF president Luc Tardif said:

"We made it. That’s two years' work and more intense the last six months."

Italy, which is proud of having hosted the Winter Olympics in Turin (2006), Cortina d'Ampezzo (1956), and the Summer Olympics in Rome (1960), is excited to welcome competitors. The 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games take place after the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and before the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

Fiera Milano Rho hosts IBC, MBC, and speed skating events, while Mediolanum Forum hosts figure skating and short track events, and PalaItalia Santa Giulia serves as the primary ice hockey site. Curling takes place in Stadio Olimpico Del Ghiaccio in Cortina, while biathlon is held at Südtirol Arena.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said:

"....I feel like it’s super important for hockey to go back."

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said:

"For years, the players have embraced the opportunity to compete for Olympic gold. We are excited that today’s announcement makes it a certainty for our members in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games."

The entire hockey community is abuzz with this announcement.