Teemu Selanne shares hilarious story when he surprised Bruce Boudreau by pretending to be Wayne Gretzky

In a recent episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, hockey legend Teemu Selanne regaled listeners with a side-splitting tale involving a mischievous prank he played on Bruce Boudreau. Selanne recounted the story, set in the aftermath of Randy Carlyle's departure from the Anaheim Ducks and former player and coach Boudreau's arrival.

According to Selanne, the story unfolded in Vancouver, where Boudreau excitedly shared with the team that he had met Wayne Gretzky at a local bar, with The Great One even buying him a beer. Selanne seized the opportunity to play a prank on the new coach. He said (at the 57:20 mark in the video below):

"He (Boudreau) didn't know I had his number, but he didn't have my number. So I texted him that, 'Hi, it's Wayne. It was wonderful to meet you. I admire you as a player and as a coach, and I'd like to have a beer another time.'"

The unsuspecting Bruce Boudreau, believing he was corresponding with the hockey icon himself, eagerly responded, expressing admiration and the desire to share a beer. Selanne continued to play along, orchestrating plans for a meeting that evening. The entire team was in on the joke, but Boudreau remained blissfully unaware.

As the prank progressed, Selanne revealed his true identity, texting Boudreau again and asking:

"Do you really want to meet me?"

The reveal occurred on the team bus, and Selanne shared that Boudreau's reaction was priceless, even though he didn't burst into laughter.

"He loved it. He loved it," Selanne remarked, emphasizing the hilarity of the situation.

This light-hearted episode serves as a testament to the camaraderie and playful spirit within the hockey community, showcasing Teemu Selanne's knack for injecting laughter into even the most unexpected situations.

Bruce Boudreau Takes Helm as Team Canada Head Coach

Bruce Boudreau is set to make his international coaching debut as the head coach for Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup, as announced by Hockey Canada on Friday. Currently serving as an advisor to the OHL's Niagara IceDogs, the 68-year-old brings with him 15 seasons of NHL head-coaching experience, including stints with the Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild.

Bruce Boudreau, who claimed the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2007-08 with the Capitals, will be supported by a skilled coaching staff, including assistants Larry Mitchell, Jim Playfair, and Jeff Tomlinson. The coaching lineup was unveiled by Hockey Canada co-general managers Brad Pascall and Joe Thornton, along with assistant general manager Hnat Domenichelli.

The Spengler Cup, scheduled for December 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland, promises to be an exciting platform for Boudreau and Team Canada to showcase their prowess on the international stage.