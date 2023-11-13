"Terrible and shouldn’t exist" - NHL fans react to Hurricanes returning Whalers jerseys and Cooperalls

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Monday they will be donning a white version of the classic Hartford Whalers uniform for a single game on Feb. 10, 2024, when they face off against the New Jersey Devils. This nostalgic choice has ignited a buzz within the hockey community, bringing back memories of the iconic Whalers franchise that relocated to Carolina in 1997.

Sportsnet, a prominent Canadian sports media outlet, took to its X account to share the news, captioning the post:

"The Hurricanes will bring out the Whalers jerseys and Cooperalls on February 10th."

Unsurprisingly, the reactions from NHL fans on Twitter were swift and varied. One fan expressed a strong opinion, writing:

"Hot take: cooperalls are terrible and shouldn’t exist."

Another fan took the opportunity to reminisce about other aspects of vintage hockey, suggesting:

"Haha wooden sticks should come back. 95% of kids don’t have a benefit with the composites, and it’d make the game a lot more accessible."

A different perspective was shared by a fan who commented:

"Yep. Unless you are into increased heat and decreased mobility."

Finally, a humorous response rounded out the fan reactions with the comment:

"Thanks bud…the garbage bins are around the side of the building!"

As the date of the Hurricanes' game against the Devils approaches, the anticipation among fans will undoubtedly continue to build.

Carolina Hurricanes to sport classic Hartford Whalers uniform

In a nostalgic homage to their roots, the Carolina Hurricanes, formerly the Hartford Whalers, have announced a special event to see them donning a white version of the classic Hartford Whalers uniform.

Set to take place on Feb. 10, 2024, against the New Jersey Devils, this unique initiative transports fans to the golden era of the Whalers' first six seasons in the NHL (1979 to 1985).

The uniform boasts a distinctive design with a white base adorned by a green and blue collar, diagonal arm striping in blue, white and green, as well as straight stripes around the waist in blue, green and white. The iconic Hartford Whalers logo can be seen on the chest.

The Hartford Whalers' logo, designed by Peter Good, featuring a stylized "W" with a whale's tail forming the letter "H," is hailed as one of the greatest sports logos of all time. The Whalers eventually moved to North Carolina in 1997, adopting the name Carolina Hurricanes but preserving the legacy of their iconic past.