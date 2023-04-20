Teuvo Teravainen Injury: Canes winger out indefinitely with broken hand

Teuvo Teravainen, the Finnish winger for the Carolina Hurricanes, sustained a broken hand during the first round of Game Two against the New York Islanders, as announced by head coach Rob Brind'amour after the game. This is a significant blow for the Carolina Hurricanes, who rely on Teravainen's skill and scoring ability to drive their offensive play.

Teuvo Teravainen is a key player for the Hurricanes, having scored 12 goals and 25 assists during the regular season. He is known for his speed and playmaking abilities, and his absence will be felt on the ice. The Hurricanes will have to rely on their depth and other players to step up and fill the gap left by Teravainen's injury.

Although the exact moment of the injury is still unknown, fans have speculated that Teuvo Teravainen's injury came with 4:25 left in the third period when the winger fired a shot into the net. While shooting, the Islanders' JG Pageau's stick came in contact with the star Hurricanes glove which sidelined him for the rest of the game.

Brind'Amour said Teravainen's hand was broken on a slash at the 4:25 mark of the third. Surgery tomorrow, he's out. Here is a video of the slash at the end of the third that likely broke the hand of Teravainen.

The Hurricanes were able to win Game Two 4-3 in overtime, thanks to a goal from forward Jesper Fast. However, the loss of Teuvo Teravainen will be a significant challenge for the team going forward, especially as they face a tough Islanders team in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Rob Brind'amour acknowledged the importance of Teravainen to the team, stating in a post-game interview, "I'm a little pissed, to be honest with you."

Brind'amour went on to further solidify that the injury was indeed due to an uncalled slash in the late stages of the third period.

The Hurricanes will need to rally and find ways to compensate for Teravainen's absence if they hope to advance in the playoffs. This will likely involve players like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, and Vincent Trocheck taking on more prominent roles on the team's offensive front.

Despite the setback, the Hurricanes have shown resilience and determination throughout the season and playoffs so far. Their ability to overcome adversity and work together as a team will be critical as they move forward without Teravainen.

Teuvo Teravainen's broken hand is a significant blow to the Carolina Hurricanes' playoff hopes. However, the team has shown they have the talent and determination to persevere, and fans can expect them to continue to give it their all on the ice.

