"Thank you St Louis"- Jake Walman hitting 'The Griddy' after game-winner has Red Wings fans stoked 

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman has given fans a reason to celebrate with his on-ice victory celebration. Following his game-winning goal in an exhilarating 5-4 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens, Walman showcased 'The Griddy.'

The game itself was a thrilling rollercoaster ride as the Red Wings managed to overcome a three-goal deficit and secure the overtime victory.

Walman’s decisive goal, and subsequent dance, added a touch of brilliance to the team’s performance. This moment of joy not only marked a significant triumph for the team, but also resonated deeply with fans creating a surge of excitement across social media platforms.

On Reddit, one fan commented:

"Thank you St. Louis".

It was a heartfelt tribute to his former team, the St. Louis Blues for facilitating the trade that brought Walman to Detroit.

Here are some fan reactions to the 'The Griddy':

Jake Walman’s adoption of 'The Griddy' dance move, which was initially popularized by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the NFL, has now made its way onto the ice rink. This serves as a testament, to how sports culture can cross-pollinate and how viral moments can transcend boundaries.

The defenseman's celebration has brought a level of thrill to hockey, possibly establishing a pattern for NHL celebrations and energizing the fan community.

Jake Walman’s contract and earnings

Jake Walman took a step up in his journey with the Detroit Red Wings when he signed a three-year contract extension on Feb 28. The new deal is valued at $10,200,000 and will result in a cap hit of $3,400,000, solidifying his position on the team’s defense.

At 27 years old and hailing from Toronto, this defenseman has truly found a home in Detroit.

This contract signifies both Walman’s growth as a player and the potential that the Red Wings recognize in him. With a Modified No-Trade Clause (M-NTC) which includes a list of ten teams where he cannot be traded without approval.

With this extension in place, Jake Walman can anticipate an increase in his career earnings over the three years. Before signing this contract, it is estimated that he had earned $2,721,177 throughout his career.

For the 2023-24 season, he will be earning a salary of $3,500,000. It's slightly higher than his cap hit, which is quite common in NHL contracts because of how signing bonuses and other factors are calculated against the team’s salary cap.