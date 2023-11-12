NHL insider curses former billionaire FTX founder after losing $3000 in crypto exchange

In a bizarre turn of events, NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette found himself caught in the crossfire of a cryptocurrency exchange scandal involving former billionaire FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bissonnette took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing his frustration and cursing Bankman-Fried after allegedly losing $3,000 in the crypto exchange. Bissonnette's tweet read:

"Thanks a lot SBF. Life in prison sounds reasonable. I want my crypto back."

This outburst followed revelations in a Spittin Chiclets podcast video, where host Paul Bissonnette discussed the wild saga surrounding Bankman-Fried's legal troubles and questionable financial activities. The podcast featured Trung Phan, co-host of the Not Investment Advice podcast.

Bissonnette asked:

"His girlfriend testified that some of the money in the accounts went to Thai hookers. And this is an insane story. Do you think that my three K went to Ping-pong balls being shot in SBF’s (Sam Bankman-Fried) face outside of out of Thailand hookers? Like, you think that's a possibility?"

Trung Phan detailed the astonishing lengths to which Bankman-Fried allegedly went to move funds out of an Asian exchange. This included setting up a trading account through a Thai prostitute, orchestrating trades against another exchange.

Phan told the NHL analyst:

"I can tell you three K will get you a lot of Ping-pong balls in Bangkok. No. So I will, actually, I will. That story is quite crazy. Crazy. They had a billion dollars stuck on an Asian exchange, and they needed to basically get that money out. And one way they did it was, you mentioned, Asian. Thai prostitute."

"They got a Thai prostitute to set up a trading account, and they tried to trade against this other Asian exchange, but they had an insider on the Asian exchange where the other side tried to lose money to the Thai prostitute. It's just insane," he added.

Sam Bankman-Fried resorted to a $150 million bribe

According to Trung Phan, Sam Bankman-Fried resorted to a $150 million bribe to facilitate the transfer of a billion dollars.

Phan revealed to former Penguins player:

"But what ended up happening was to get the billion dollars out. They greenlit $150,000,000 bribe. And there is literally an excel spreadsheet that says has a figure 150,000,000. And in the explainer area, it just says that thing. That's all it says. That's what it was. This is how ridiculous this whole thing got."

Sam Bankman-Fried, once hailed as a cryptocurrency prodigy, recently faced a monthlong trial resulting in his conviction on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The charges accused him of siphoning billions from FTX customers and investors for personal investments and extravagant spending.