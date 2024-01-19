"That disallowed goal was ridiculous": Calgary Flames fans irate after Connor Zary's game-tying goal was overturned in close game against Maple Leafs 

The Calgary Flames home crowd was left enraged after Connor Zary's apparent game-tying goal was overturned in a close game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs entered the contest with a record of four consecutive defeats. The Flames got off to a dominant start and took a two-goal advantage before Auston Matthews' goal made it 2-1 for the Leafs at the end of the first period.

Matthews completed his fourth hat trick of the season, and a goal from Mitch Marner helped the Leafs recover from a two-goal deficit to make it 4-2. Less than three minutes before the end of the second, Andrew Mangiapane made it 4-3 for the home team.

In the final period, at the 8:39 mark, Connor Zary's goal looked to have tied the game for the Flames at 4-4. However, the Maple Leafs' successful challenge for a hand pass before the puck went back in the net ruled out the Flames' fourth goal.

After a video review of the play, it was determined that the puck hit Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren's strick before crossing the goal line after Mangiapane kicked in.

The Calgary Flames eventually lost 4-3. Flames fans though, were furious with the referee's decision as they voiced their opinions of the call on X, formerly Twitter:

"That disallowed goal was ridiculous"

How did Toronto Maple Leafs beat Calgary Flames?

At the 10:52 mark, Yegor Sharangovich put the Calgary Flames on board after he slotted the puck off Rasmus Anderson's point shot in the back of the Leafs' net for a tip-in goal.

Nazem Kadri made it 2-0 after scoring on a one-timer. Following a dreadful performance by the Leafs, Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the night to cut the Flames' lead to 2-1.

At 4:08 of the second period, Matthews scored his second goal after he converted William Nylander's pass into a one-timer to tie it for the Leafs. Mitch Marner then put the Leafs in the lead for the first time after scoring on a power play 7:44 into the second.

A goal from Andrew Mangiapane helped the Flames cut the Leafs' lead to 4-3 before Matthews completed his fourth hat trick of the season to end a four-game skid for the Maple Leafs.

The Calgary Flames return to the ice in a "Battle of Alberta" clash against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.