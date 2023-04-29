"That hurt" Actor Kevin Connolly seen chugging a beer at New York Islanders Game 6

Actor Kevin Connolly was in attendance for Game 6 of the first-round matchup between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes. He was mic'd up by TNT throughout the game. Connolly is a well-known hockey fan, having grown up playing the sport in New York. He was clearly enjoying himself as he watched the action unfold on the ice.

WATCH: Actor Kevin Connolly downs a beer on jumbotron in game six of Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders in Mic'd up segment on TNT

One of the most memorable moments of the game came during a break in action, when Connolly was shown on the jumbotron chugging a beer. The crowd cheered as he downed the entire beer in just a few seconds. Connolly was heard through the mic on TNT saying, "That hurt, I haven't done that in 20 years."

It was clear that Connolly was having a great time at the game, and he was certainly passionate about his support for the Islanders. Throughout the game, he could be heard cheering on the team and shouting out encouragement to the players on the ice.

Despite the fact that Connolly is best known for his acting roles in movies and TV shows, it's clear that he is a true hockey fan at heart. He has spoken in interviews about his love for the sport. He even directed a documentary called "Big Shot" about the rise of John Spano, who briefly owned the Islanders in the late 1990s.

It's always great to see celebrities getting involved in sports and showing their support for their favorite teams. As for Kevin Connolly, it's clear that his love for hockey runs deep. He was thrilled to be able to attend Game 6 and cheer on the Islanders in person, him being on TNT mic'd up was just icing on the cake.

For the game itself, it was a tense and exciting affair. Both the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders battled hard for a spot in the second round of the playoffs. At the end of the second period, the Islanders held onto the lead by the slimmest of margins.

No matter what happens in the next game, it's clear that Kevin Connolly will continue to be a passionate and vocal supporter of the Islanders. And who knows, maybe he'll even be chugging another beer on the jumbotron if the team can pull off a series win.

