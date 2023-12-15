"That looked like a bad tumble" - NHL fans react as Ryan Reaves seemingly falls down flight of stars following injury

In a shocking turn of events, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves left fans in disbelief, as he seemingly took a tumble down a flight of stairs following a lower-body injury in Thursday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Reaves' state in a post-game press conference, revealing that the gritty forward would be "out for a while" due to the unspecified injury.

The incident occurred during the first period of the game when Reaves collided with the boards while attempting to retrieve the puck in the Leafs' zone. It was reported by TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston that Reaves' skate got caught in a rut, leading to the injury.

As if the injury itself wasn't enough to concern fans, the situation took a bizarre turn when Reaves, already dealing with the pain of his lower-body injury, reportedly fell down some stairs while leaving the ice.

NHL fans took to social media to express their reactions, with a mix of sympathy for Reaves and astonishment at the unusual sequence of events. One tweeted:

"I noticed that right away, that definitely looked like a bad tumble"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The incident added an unexpected and surreal twist to an already eventful game, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates on Ryan Reaves' condition and the circumstances surrounding his unexpected tumble down the stairs.

Ryan Reaves navigating a new chapter with the Toronto Maple Leafs

In his first season donning the blue and white jersey of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves, the 36-year-old forward finds himself sidelined with a lower body injury. The Winnipeg native signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Maple Leafs on Jul. 1, adding a veteran presence to the team.

Reaves has contributed a goal in 21 games this season. Over his extensive 849-game NHL career, spanning stints with the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, Reaves has amassed 60 goals and 70 assists.

Drafted 156th overall by the Blues in the 2005 NHL Draft, Reaves made his league debut on Oct. 11, 2010, and quickly established himself as a physical force on the ice.

Known for his robust playstyle, Ryan Reaves led the Blues in penalty minutes multiple times and achieved personal bests with seven goals and 13 points during the 2016-17 season.

His journey took him to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, and finally, the Minnesota Wild before landing in Toronto. The three-year contract signed this year reflects the Maple Leafs' commitment to Reaves and his experience in the NHL.