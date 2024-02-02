"That McDavid Canada jersey gonna hit like crack" - NHL fans rejoice as insider hints at NHLPA announcing return to 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL insider Chris Johnston dropped a bombshell on Twitter, as he hinted at the NHL and NHLPA's intention to reveal a return to the 2026 Winter Olympics, adding a dash of anticipation to an already thrilling prospect of the 2025 Four Nations tournament.

"In addition to the 2025 Four Nations tournament, the NHL and NHLPA will announce a return to the 2026 Olympics this afternoon, per sources. Best on best hockey is back."

Immediate reactions from fans flooded social media, showcasing overwhelming excitement for the return of top-tier hockey to the Olympic stage. One fan expressed their enthusiasm for the event:

"That McDavid Canada jersey gonna hit like crack."

However, amid the celebration, some fans raised concerns about the absence of key players in the upcoming Four Nations tournament. One fan pointed out:

"Best on best, except the Four Nations tournament will be missing Draisaitl, Kucherov, Panarin, Stutzle, Ovi, Fiala, Kopitar, Hischer. So much for growing the game."

Another fan speculated on the broader implications of the NHL's return to the Olympics, particularly in terms of strengthening the league's presence in the United States. They commented:

"The USA is the strongest they have ever been and are certainly favorites to win both, thus helping sell the NHL in the US, and that is why Bettman is allowing it."

The return to the Winter Olympics also means being able to witness the world’s best hockey talents as well as an opportunity to discuss the evolution and popularity of the game.

NHL Insider on 2025 International tournament and Winter Olympics

The NHL and NHLPA are reportedly set to reveal a four-team international hockey tournament in 2025, replacing the All-Star Weekend. Held in Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden, this becomes the first best-on-best action in nearly a decade.

Set in Montreal and Boston, the event hopes to revive international competition, with Russia excluded because of its ban in the midst of the Ukraine war. In contrast to the previous World Cup of Hockey, the tournament won’t carry the same name.

The statement coincides with the NHL’s vision for the return of Winter Olympics 2026 and World Cup of Hockey 2028, which are envisaged as international competitions, mainly featuring NHL players.

The potential return to the Olympics in 2026 lends interest, perhaps giving Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin a shot at Winter Olympics gold. The NHL commissioner and the NHLPA executive director are slated to provide more details during a media availability.