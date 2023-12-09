"That's 4-6 weeks at least" - Crucial Joseph Woll injury update leaves NHL fans debating 

In a recent game against the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Joseph Woll faced an unfortunate turn of events that left fans concerned for his well-being. According to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Woll left Thursday's game with an apparent left leg injury, following a crucial save in the third period.

The incident required assistance for Woll to leave the ice, and later reports confirmed that he had suffered a high ankle sprain, listing him as week-to-week.

The news spread quickly among NHL fans, who took to social media platforms to express their reactions to Joseph Woll's injury update.

One fan on Twitter commented on the expected recovery time, saying:

"4-6 weeks at least. Still better than a torn groin, though."

Another fan drew a parallel to a previous injury suffered by Pittsburgh Penguins' star Sidney Crosby, stating:

"Wasn’t Sid out 2 months when he got his?"

Here are other reactions:

"Waiting for the low knee sprain."

"Leafs don’t need to worry about goaltending. They need to worry about D. Trade a big forward. Only opportunity."

Maple Leafs coach provides update on Joseph Woll

Woll's departure raises worries about the Maple Leafs' goaltending situation, as he has been a stabilizing force in the net. He made an impressive 29 saves on 31 shots before the injury. With Woll potentially sidelined for an extended period, Martin Jones, who served as the backup goalie, may have to take on the responsibility in the upcoming matches.

Ilya Samsonov is also expected to return from illness and reclaim his starting position in Woll's absence. Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an initial update on Woll's injury, stating:

"He's going to miss time for sure. We'll determine the extent of it once we get home."

Concerns among Toronto Maple Leafs fans have risen regarding the severity of Woll's injury, especially considering his recent strong performances.