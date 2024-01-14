"That's not why you're coming here": Nick Foligno on filling Chicago Blackhawks' captaincy void after Jonathan Toews

Nick Foligno's contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks has sparked considerable interest, particularly in light of the team's captaincy void following the absence of Jonathan Toews. NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis shared a tweet on X, quoting Foligno's perspective on the matter.

When questioned about possibly taking on the captaincy role, Foligno responded humbly to the team's greater objectives.

"I don't get too caught up in that," Foligno said. "It's a tremendous honor, and the captain that's come before me, I think he's worn it better than anyone in a lot of ways. In Jonathan Toews or whatever guy would ever put the C on, it's such a storied franchise.

"Any guy would be honored to wear it, but that's not why you're coming here. You're coming here just to make a difference."

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a two-year contract extension with Nick Foligno on Friday, securing his presence until the 2025-26 season with a $4,500,000 salary cap hit. In the 2023-24 season, Foligno has been decent in 39 games, contributing 17 points (eight goals, nine assists).

Foligno's impact on the team is more in terms of finding a leader, as Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced last August his plan to sit out this season. Additionally, Foligno stands out with 84 hits, placing him second among all Chicago skaters this season.

More details on Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno

A native of Buffalo, New York, Nick Foligno brings lots of experience to the Blackhawks, having played in 1,120 career NHL regular-season games. His journey spans multiple teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and now, the Blackhawks.

Notably, his 1,120 games played rank fifth among all skaters selected in the 2006 NHL draft. Furthermore, he holds impressive rankings in goals (ninth), assists (10th) and points (10th) among players from the same draft class.

Foligno's impact extends beyond the regular season, with 11 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, amassing 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 postseason games. His playoff experience adds a valuable dimension to the Blackhawks, especially in critical postseason situations.

Standing at 6 feet and weighing 210 pounds, Nick Foligno's physical presence on the ice adds depth to the team's dynamics. Drafted by the Senators in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL draft, his journey in professional hockey has been marked by consistency, leadership and a commitment to making a difference on the ice.