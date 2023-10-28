"That's Coyotes hockey": Arizona's collapse after 4-1 lead over LA Kings leaves fans bedazzled

The Arizona Coyotes were defeated 5-4 at home by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday in an embarrassing defeat that left fans stunned and bedazzled at the same time.

Arizona took control of the game from the start. They were up 4-1 before heading into the second period. However, they later went completely clueless and were all over the ice.

They eventually blew up a three-goal lead and were unable to barricade the Kings from mounting a remarkable comeback. It was a performance that the Coyotes would prefer to forget.

Fans who were thrilled about their team's first-period performance were completely stunned by what they saw in the second and third periods. Here's what they had to say on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Arizona's defeat.

"That’s coyotes hockey baby"

How did the LA Kings rally a remarkable comeback over the Arizona Coyotes?

The Arizona Coyotes (3-4-0) hosted the LA Kings (4-2-1) at home in Mullet Arena on Friday.

In the first period, Matias Maccelli propelled Arizona up to 1-0 after putting the puck back into the net off Nick Bjugstad and Mooser's assist. At the 5:56 mark, Mikey Anderson made it 2-0. The goals were flowing in the first period.

Two minutes later, J.J. Moser scored for the Kings to cut Arizona's lead to 2-1. At the 8:21 mark, Jack McBain scored to give Arizona a 3-1 lead. Just over 30 seconds later, Sean Durzi made it 4-1 before heading into the second period.

In the second period, Drew Doughty's only goal cut Arizona's lead to 4-2. However, the third period saw a remarkable comeback for the Kings, who left no room for Arizona to further extend their lead.

Quinton Bayfield's goal at the 1:50 mark put the Kings a goal behind in the game. Five minutes later, Anze Kopitar's goal tied the game at 4-4. With just less than two minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Doughty scored his second goal to propel the Kings to a 5-4 comeback victory.

Anderson, Byfield, Doughty, and Kempe all accumulated two points in the contest. Meanwhile, Moser scored two points for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves with a.878 SV%.

Arizona next plays against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5-0) on Monday, Oct.30. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.